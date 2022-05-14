ARMOR Price Down 24.3% Over Last Week (ARMOR)

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. ARMOR has a total market cap of $2.30 million and approximately $32,566.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ARMOR has traded down 24.3% against the dollar. One ARMOR coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003438 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $158.37 or 0.00545459 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61,565.79 or 2.12048180 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00035202 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008835 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004825 BTC.

About ARMOR

ARMOR’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,417,559 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

ARMOR Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARMOR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARMOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

