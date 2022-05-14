Ark Achieves Market Capitalization of $63.04 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 14th. Ark has a market capitalization of $63.04 million and approximately $6.24 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ark has traded 39.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001556 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004488 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000206 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 137,028,111 coins. Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ark’s official website is ark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Buying and Selling Ark

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

