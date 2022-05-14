Arianee Market Cap Hits $11.60 Million (ARIA20)

Arianee (ARIA20) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Over the last week, Arianee has traded 24.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Arianee coin can now be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00001430 BTC on popular exchanges. Arianee has a total market capitalization of $11.60 million and approximately $893.00 worth of Arianee was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003377 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $157.87 or 0.00533854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00037682 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,970.52 or 2.09559139 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004778 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00008560 BTC.

Arianee Coin Profile

Arianee was first traded on May 16th, 2019. Arianee’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,444,281 coins. The Reddit community for Arianee is https://reddit.com/r/Arianee . Arianee’s official Twitter account is @ArianeeProject

According to CryptoCompare, “The Arianee project is an independent, participative – organization whose mission is to build a global standard for the digital certification of valuable objects by promoting and supporting the adoption of the Arianee protocol. Arianee is building perpetual relationships between brands and owners, made of trust, respect and transparency. It believes in giving the power back to consumers. It believes in openness and decentralization. “

Arianee Coin Trading

