argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in argenx were worth $3,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of argenx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of argenx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of argenx in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 58.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARGX opened at $311.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $305.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.87. argenx SE has a 12 month low of $249.50 and a 12 month high of $356.78.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.08) by $0.72. argenx had a negative return on equity of 32.54% and a negative net margin of 147.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.81) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that argenx SE will post -19.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ARGX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on argenx from €350.00 ($368.42) to €370.00 ($389.47) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, argenx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.83.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

