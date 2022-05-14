Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Short Interest Up 184.4% in April

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, an increase of 184.4% from the April 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE ARDC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.97. 92,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,692. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a twelve month low of $12.89 and a twelve month high of $16.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.16.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

In other news, Director Bruce H. Spector acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $141,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARDC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 296,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after buying an additional 18,589 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after buying an additional 30,081 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 235,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 7,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $496,000.

About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

