Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Given New $19.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $86.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.38.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of ARCT opened at $16.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.61. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The stock has a market cap of $448.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.79.

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by ($0.50). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.94% and a negative net margin of 1,282.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 44.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 29.4% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $116,000. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcturus Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.