ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTDU) Trading Down 1.2%

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTDU – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.11 and last traded at $10.11. Approximately 201 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 6,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.23.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACTDU. CSS LLC IL increased its position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II by 70.2% during the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 164,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 67,929 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II by 26.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the third quarter valued at about $388,000.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in energy and natural resources sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

