ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $32.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ArcelorMittal’s adjusted earnings and sales for the first quarter of 2022 beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company remains focused on reducing costs. It is implementing a $1-billion fixed cost reduction program that is expected to lend support to its bottom line. Footprint optimization should also aid in improving cost optimization. ArcelorMittal’s efforts to reduce debt is also encouraging. It also has a strong liquidity position and remains committed to return value to shareholders. Further, the company is expanding its steel-making capacity. It is also focused on shifting to high-added value products, including automotive steel line. The new generation of advanced high strength steels (AHSS) allow the company to meet customer requirements through a strong technical and product portfolio.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ArcelorMittal from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded ArcelorMittal from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. AlphaValue raised ArcelorMittal to a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ArcelorMittal from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on ArcelorMittal from €48.00 ($50.53) to €49.00 ($51.58) in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ArcelorMittal presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.13.

NYSE MT opened at $27.32 on Wednesday. ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $37.87. The stock has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.32. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from ArcelorMittal’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 320.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the first quarter worth about $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

