ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.72 Per Share

Brokerages expect that ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) will announce $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ArcBest’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.06. ArcBest posted earnings per share of $1.97 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 88.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ArcBest will report full year earnings of $12.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.45 to $14.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $11.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.75 to $14.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ArcBest.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.95. ArcBest had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.10.

Shares of ARCB stock opened at $75.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.90 and its 200 day moving average is $92.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.58. ArcBest has a 12-month low of $52.86 and a 12-month high of $125.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ArcBest by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,152,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $497,679,000 after acquiring an additional 43,094 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ArcBest by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,714,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $218,544,000 after acquiring an additional 55,946 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in ArcBest by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 507,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,823,000 after acquiring an additional 112,804 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in ArcBest by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 490,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,489,000 after acquiring an additional 131,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ArcBest by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 474,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,840,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

