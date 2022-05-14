Arcadis NV (ARCAY) to Issue Dividend of $0.54 on May 24th

Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCAY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.5427 per share on Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th.

Shares of ARCAY opened at $41.35 on Friday. Arcadis has a 1-year low of $38.09 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

About Arcadis (Get Rating)

Arcadis NV operates as a design and consultancy firm for natural and built assets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Europe & Middle East, The Americas, Asia Pacific, and CallisonRTKL. It offers architectural based design consultancy services; and asset management services, such as asset management strategy and planning, asset management decision making and operational optimization, life cycle planning and asset management systems, asset information/condition assessment, risk and review, organization and people, and asset management/O&M.

