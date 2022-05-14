Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.90-$4.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.75 billion-$18.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.83 billion.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APTV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $140.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Aptiv from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $184.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $215.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $159.50.

NYSE APTV traded up $6.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.13. 1,536,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,760,289. Aptiv has a 1 year low of $88.15 and a 1 year high of $180.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.01.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $641,183.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 676,822 shares in the company, valued at $74,436,883.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,157 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,748,000 after acquiring an additional 16,578 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,952 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,393 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

