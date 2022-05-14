Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ APTX traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.70. 136,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,910. Aptinyx has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $4.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 20.18 and a quick ratio of 20.18.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APTX shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Aptinyx from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Aptinyx from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Aptinyx from $8.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. William Blair downgraded shares of Aptinyx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptinyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptinyx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APTX. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Aptinyx by 244.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Aptinyx by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 123,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 6,133 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aptinyx during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,246,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 205,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 243,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 88,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.97% of the company’s stock.

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II/b clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

