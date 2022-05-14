Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:APTX traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.70. 136,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,910. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.43. Aptinyx has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 20.18 and a current ratio of 20.18. The company has a market cap of $47.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.46.

Several equities research analysts have commented on APTX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Aptinyx from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Aptinyx from $8.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Aptinyx from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aptinyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Aptinyx from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptinyx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APTX. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Aptinyx by 244.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aptinyx in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Aptinyx in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Aptinyx by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 140,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 16,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Aptinyx by 203.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 219,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 147,357 shares during the last quarter. 55.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II/b clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

