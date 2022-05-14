Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:APTX traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.70. 136,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,910. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.43. Aptinyx has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 20.18 and a current ratio of 20.18. The company has a market cap of $47.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.46.
Several equities research analysts have commented on APTX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Aptinyx from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Aptinyx from $8.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Aptinyx from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aptinyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Aptinyx from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptinyx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.88.
Aptinyx Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II/b clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aptinyx (APTX)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for Aptinyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptinyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.