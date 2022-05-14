Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.40), Fidelity Earnings reports. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 231.51% and a negative return on equity of 357.62%.

Aptevo Therapeutics stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.60. 52,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,218. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $31.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Aptevo Therapeutics from $69.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Aptevo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptevo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APVO. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,233,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $152,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 7.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 16,337 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 163.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. Its lead clinical candidate is APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

