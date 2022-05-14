Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Announces Earnings Results

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.40), Fidelity Earnings reports. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 357.62% and a negative net margin of 231.51%.

Aptevo Therapeutics stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.60. 52,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,218. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.18. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $31.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Get Aptevo Therapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on APVO shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Aptevo Therapeutics from $69.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Aptevo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Aptevo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APVO. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 163.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,233,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 16,337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

About Aptevo Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. Its lead clinical candidate is APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.