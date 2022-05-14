Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics which reactivate the mutant tumor suppressor protein, p53. The Company’s lead drug candidate, APR-246, a first-in-class small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies. Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Aprea Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Aprea Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.85.

APRE stock opened at $1.19 on Wednesday. Aprea Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $7.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.63.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.08. On average, analysts forecast that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Aprea Therapeutics news, SVP Eyal C. Attar sold 36,000 shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $62,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. 16.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator, which is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and Phase I/II clinical trials in relapsed/refractory gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

