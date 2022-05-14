ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.27 Million

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. ApeSwap Finance has a total market capitalization of $47.84 million and $1.27 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ApeSwap Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ApeSwap Finance has traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $161.25 or 0.00547267 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,536.08 or 2.08847817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00036522 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004872 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00008543 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance Coin Profile

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 105,843,378 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

Buying and Selling ApeSwap Finance

