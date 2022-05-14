Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Price Target Increased to €68.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €67.00 ($70.53) to €68.00 ($71.58) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Aperam from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Aperam from €57.00 ($60.00) to €55.00 ($57.89) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Aperam from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Aperam from €65.00 ($68.42) to €46.00 ($48.42) in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aperam from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of APEMY stock opened at $35.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 3.53. Aperam has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $65.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.89.

Aperam ( OTCMKTS:APEMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $6.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aperam had a return on equity of 35.07% and a net margin of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Aperam will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.4804 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Aperam’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.47%.

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

