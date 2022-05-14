Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Shares Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,711 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $5,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APLS. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $39.45 on Friday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $73.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.38. The company has a current ratio of 8.85, a quick ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.63.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.07). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 607.37% and a negative net margin of 866.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.32) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Federico Grossi sold 2,500 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $108,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,377.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $49,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,938,523. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on APLS. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Roth Capital lowered Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “focus list” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.87.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

