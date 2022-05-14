APA Co. (APA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on August 22nd

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%.

APA has a payout ratio of 5.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect APA to earn $10.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.7%.

Shares of APA stock opened at $41.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.72. APA has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $45.27. The company has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 4.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.16. APA had a return on equity of 11,632.79% and a net margin of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that APA will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on APA from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on APA from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on APA from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on APA from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on APA from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.55.

In related news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 40,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $1,627,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney purchased 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.47 per share, with a total value of $198,261.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of APA by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,741,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,919,000 after buying an additional 2,015,378 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in APA by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,655,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,097,000 after purchasing an additional 229,516 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in APA by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,022 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in APA by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,854,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,982,000 after purchasing an additional 354,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in APA by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,774,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,673,000 after purchasing an additional 68,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

