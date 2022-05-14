Antofagasta’s (ANTO) Underweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their underweight rating on shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital lowered Antofagasta to a sell rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($14.79) target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,350 ($16.64) to GBX 1,340 ($16.52) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($19.11) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.03) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,645 ($20.28) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,453.89 ($17.92).

Shares of LON ANTO opened at GBX 1,348.50 ($16.63) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,595.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,462.76. Antofagasta has a twelve month low of GBX 1,198.50 ($14.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,817.50 ($22.41).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.24. This represents a yield of 6.26%. Antofagasta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.68%.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

