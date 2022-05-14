ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Announces Dividend of $2.12

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, May 13th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 2.1191 per share on Friday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from ANTA Sports Products’s previous dividend of $0.91.

OTCMKTS:ANPDY opened at $273.63 on Friday. ANTA Sports Products has a twelve month low of $250.01 and a twelve month high of $615.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $296.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.21.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ANTA Sports Products from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories worldwide. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, weightlifting, wrestling, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

