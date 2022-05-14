ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Wisconsin Capital Management LLC

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,634 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the period. ANSYS makes up approximately 1.1% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,442,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,533,948,000 after purchasing an additional 126,443 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,584,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $537,900,000 after purchasing an additional 35,824 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,186,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $476,072,000 after purchasing an additional 133,169 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,031,698 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $417,559,000 after purchasing an additional 135,821 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 822,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $321,513,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho decreased their price target on ANSYS from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $320.00.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.58, for a total value of $1,854,074.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $254.57 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.72 and a 12 month high of $413.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $293.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $339.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 49.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.28.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.32. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 23.02%. The company had revenue of $428.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

