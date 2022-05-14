Anglo Pacific Group plc (APF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.75 on August 31st

Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of APF stock opened at GBX 161.80 ($1.99) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 173.07 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 149.25. The company has a market cap of £345.90 million and a P/E ratio of 11.08. Anglo Pacific Group has a 12 month low of GBX 119.41 ($1.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 192.67 ($2.38).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on APF shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.21) target price on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.02) price objective on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

In other news, insider Julian Treger sold 18,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.68), for a total transaction of £25,128.72 ($30,981.04). Also, insider Kevin Flynn sold 9,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.68), for a total transaction of £12,450.80 ($15,350.51). Insiders sold 55,656 shares of company stock valued at $8,634,128 in the last 90 days.

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, coking coal, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, and gold primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe. Anglo Pacific Group plc was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

