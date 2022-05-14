Analyzing Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) & Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF)

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) and Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mannatech and Ayr Wellness’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mannatech $159.76 million 0.33 $9.84 million $4.72 5.76 Ayr Wellness $357.61 million 0.81 -$16.95 million N/A N/A

Mannatech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ayr Wellness.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mannatech and Ayr Wellness, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mannatech 0 0 0 0 N/A Ayr Wellness 0 1 4 0 2.80

Ayr Wellness has a consensus target price of $45.86, indicating a potential upside of 831.72%. Given Ayr Wellness’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ayr Wellness is more favorable than Mannatech.

Profitability

This table compares Mannatech and Ayr Wellness’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mannatech 6.16% 39.51% 15.62% Ayr Wellness -4.74% -6.15% -3.69%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.0% of Mannatech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Ayr Wellness shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.8% of Mannatech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mannatech beats Ayr Wellness on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mannatech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels. Mannatech, Incorporated was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Flower Mound, Texas.

Ayr Wellness Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ayr Wellness Inc., a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies. As of March 25, 2022, Ayr Wellness Inc. operated 45 dispensaries. The company was formerly known as Ayr Strategies Inc. and changed its name to Ayr Wellness Inc. in February 2021. Ayr Wellness Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

