Analysts Set Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Price Target at $149.64

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.92.

U has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Unity Software from $185.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup started coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Unity Software from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Unity Software from $125.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, Director David Helgason sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $8,442,466.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $224,998.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 270,798 shares in the company, valued at $17,748,100.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,824 shares of company stock worth $10,026,399. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in U. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Software stock opened at $39.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Unity Software has a 12-month low of $29.09 and a 12-month high of $210.00.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $320.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.17 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 50.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Unity Software will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

