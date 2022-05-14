Analysts Set TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG) Price Target at GBX 289.17

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 287 ($3.54).

TTG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of TT Electronics from GBX 300 ($3.70) to GBX 270 ($3.33) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.01) price objective on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.45) price objective on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

In other news, insider Warren Tucker sold 37,500 shares of TT Electronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 203 ($2.50), for a total transaction of £76,125 ($93,854.03). Also, insider Richard Tyson sold 39,503 shares of TT Electronics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 201 ($2.48), for a total transaction of £79,401.03 ($97,893.02).

Shares of LON TTG opened at GBX 185.40 ($2.29) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.76. TT Electronics has a 52 week low of GBX 164.28 ($2.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 296.50 ($3.66). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 195.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 224.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £326.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) per share. This is an increase from TT Electronics’s previous dividend of $1.80. This represents a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. TT Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.90%.

About TT Electronics

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the automation and electrification, healthcare, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.

