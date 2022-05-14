Analysts Set On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB) Target Price at GBX 406.67

On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 406.67 ($5.01).

OTB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 320 ($3.95) price target on shares of On the Beach Group in a report on Monday, January 17th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.08) price target on shares of On the Beach Group in a report on Monday, February 28th.

LON:OTB opened at GBX 217.50 ($2.68) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £360.80 million and a P/E ratio of -11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.56. On the Beach Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 198 ($2.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 433.50 ($5.34). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 230.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 254.43.

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through four segments: OTB, International, Classic, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

