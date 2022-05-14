Analysts Set NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Target Price at $18.20

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.20.

NS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded NuStar Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NuStar Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded NuStar Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in NuStar Energy by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in NuStar Energy by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,572 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in NuStar Energy by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,456 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NuStar Energy during the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NuStar Energy in the first quarter worth $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NS opened at $14.07 on Wednesday. NuStar Energy has a twelve month low of $12.87 and a twelve month high of $20.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.59.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $409.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.38 million. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 111.92% and a net margin of 0.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NuStar Energy will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -126.98%.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

