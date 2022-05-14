Analysts Set Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG) Target Price at $13.14

Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.14.

MCG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Membership Collective Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Membership Collective Group from $13.00 to $9.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Membership Collective Group from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Membership Collective Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Membership Collective Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

Get Membership Collective Group alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Membership Collective Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 454,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 25,674 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Membership Collective Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 260,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Membership Collective Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,204,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,864,000 after acquiring an additional 13,942 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Membership Collective Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group in the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Membership Collective Group stock opened at $7.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.57. Membership Collective Group has a 1 year low of $5.96 and a 1 year high of $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $184.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.74 million. Analysts predict that Membership Collective Group will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Membership Collective Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Membership Collective Group Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Membership Collective Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Membership Collective Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.