Analysts Set EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Target Price at $23.73

Shares of EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.73.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EDRVF. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of EDP Renováveis to a “buy” rating and set a $27.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Societe Generale lowered shares of EDP Renováveis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of EDP Renováveis from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of EDP Renováveis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of EDP Renováveis from €23.50 ($24.74) to €24.50 ($25.79) in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of EDP Renováveis stock opened at $21.75 on Wednesday. EDP Renováveis has a 52-week low of $19.20 and a 52-week high of $28.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.70.

EDP Renováveis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electricity generating power stations. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2020, it had an installed capacity of 4,966 megawatts in Europe; 6,766 megawatts in North America; and 436 megawatts in Brazil.

