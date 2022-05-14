Analysts Expect TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) will post ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for TrueCar’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.07). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TrueCar will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.31). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.29). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TrueCar.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $45.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.78 million. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 20.14% and a negative return on equity of 12.45%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRUE. Northcoast Research began coverage on TrueCar in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lowered TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Benchmark dropped their price target on TrueCar from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on TrueCar from $3.85 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on TrueCar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TrueCar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of TrueCar by 20.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in TrueCar by 0.9% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 382,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in TrueCar by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 77,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in TrueCar by 30.9% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 17,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of TrueCar by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 16,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:TRUE traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.17. The stock had a trading volume of 575,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,141. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.59. TrueCar has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $6.22.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

