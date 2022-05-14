Analysts Expect Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Analysts predict that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) will report ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Tonix Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.20). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tonix Pharmaceuticals.

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $0.60 price objective on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 197.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30,669 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 558.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 67,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.13. 24,486,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,429,023. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.30. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $1.42. The firm has a market cap of $70.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.41.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. discovers, acquires, develops, and licenses small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human diseases and alleviate suffering. Its immunology product candidates include biologics to address organ transplant rejection, autoimmune diseases, and cancer; and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates comprise small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tonix Pharmaceuticals (TNXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.