Analysts Expect Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Will Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Criteo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.42. Criteo posted earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 34.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Criteo will report full-year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.96. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Criteo.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Criteo had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $217.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Criteo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Criteo from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Criteo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark assumed coverage on Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Criteo from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

In other Criteo news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 2,339 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $61,679.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,654 shares of company stock worth $71,358. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 17.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Criteo by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Criteo in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 13,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRTO stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.23. The stock had a trading volume of 324,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,633. Criteo has a 1-year low of $23.41 and a 1-year high of $46.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.28 and a 200 day moving average of $32.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.95.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

