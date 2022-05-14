Analysts Expect Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) to report ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.43) and the highest is ($0.14). Canopy Growth posted earnings per share of ($0.66) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 63.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to $0.27. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.43). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Canopy Growth.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 15.71% and a negative net margin of 71.43%. The firm had revenue of $111.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.98) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered Canopy Growth from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Canopy Growth from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. CIBC lowered their target price on Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Canopy Growth from C$9.60 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGC traded up $0.55 on Monday, hitting $5.92. The company had a trading volume of 7,463,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,571,364. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.51 and a 200 day moving average of $8.52. Canopy Growth has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $26.96. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGC. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 47.2% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter worth about $1,193,000. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 41,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 9,854 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,878,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,715,000 after acquiring an additional 273,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

