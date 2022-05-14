Analysts Expect a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) to Post $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for a.k.a. Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.04. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that a.k.a. Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for a.k.a. Brands.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $148.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AKA shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $11.70 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of a.k.a. Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.

Shares of a.k.a. Brands stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,386. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.45. a.k.a. Brands has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.19.

In other news, CEO Jill Elizabeth Ramsey purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $51,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Myles B. Mccormick purchased 15,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $61,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 37,305 shares of company stock worth $155,740 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter worth about $1,103,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter worth about $3,865,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter worth about $856,000. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

