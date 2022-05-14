Analysts Expect a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) to Post $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on May 14th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKAGet Rating) to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for a.k.a. Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.04. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that a.k.a. Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for a.k.a. Brands.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKAGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $148.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AKA shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $11.70 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of a.k.a. Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.

Shares of a.k.a. Brands stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,386. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.45. a.k.a. Brands has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.19.

In other news, CEO Jill Elizabeth Ramsey purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $51,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Myles B. Mccormick purchased 15,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $61,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 37,305 shares of company stock worth $155,740 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter worth about $1,103,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter worth about $3,865,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter worth about $856,000. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About a.k.a. Brands (Get Rating)

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on a.k.a. Brands (AKA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA)

Receive News & Ratings for a.k.a. Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for a.k.a. Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.