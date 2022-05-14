Analysts Anticipate Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Will Announce Earnings of $4.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) will announce $4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.37. Penske Automotive Group reported earnings of $4.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full year earnings of $15.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.43 to $17.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $13.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.35 to $16.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Penske Automotive Group.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.99. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

PAG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penske Automotive Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.83.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 398.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 118.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

PAG traded up $6.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $115.94. 642,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,918. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Penske Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $72.35 and a 12-month high of $116.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is 10.79%.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

