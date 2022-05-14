Analysts Anticipate IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.18 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for IMAX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.23. IMAX posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 250%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IMAX will report full year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $1.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for IMAX.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.15. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $108.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.16 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IMAX. TheStreet downgraded IMAX from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on IMAX from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on IMAX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.95.

IMAX stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.01. The stock had a trading volume of 481,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,351. IMAX has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $23.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.15. The firm has a market cap of $936.94 million, a PE ratio of -44.47, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.47.

In related news, EVP Jacqueline Bassani sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX during the first quarter worth about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX during the first quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX during the third quarter worth about $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

About IMAX (Get Rating)

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

