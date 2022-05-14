Analysts Anticipate Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.98 Per Share

Posted by on May 14th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXRGet Rating) to post earnings per share of $1.98 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.07. Extra Space Storage posted earnings per share of $1.64 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full year earnings of $7.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $8.37. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.13 to $9.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXRGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.35). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 50.76% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $379.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.13.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley bought 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $200.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,107,875.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total value of $1,041,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,035 shares in the company, valued at $12,924,371.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,625 shares of company stock worth $2,314,085. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 10.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,646,000 after purchasing an additional 45,864 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 29.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 62.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,579,000 after purchasing an additional 12,771 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 25.5% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 45.7% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after acquiring an additional 7,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXR stock traded up $4.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $178.96. 567,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,931. Extra Space Storage has a 1-year low of $142.51 and a 1-year high of $228.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $199.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.40%.

About Extra Space Storage (Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Extra Space Storage (EXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR)

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.