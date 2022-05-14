Analysts Anticipate Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $199.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) to announce $199.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $198.90 million to $199.70 million. Ethan Allen Interiors reported sales of $178.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will report full-year sales of $787.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $786.90 million to $787.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $779.40 million, with estimates ranging from $771.00 million to $787.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ethan Allen Interiors.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $197.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.10 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ETD shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETD. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,406,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,398,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,187,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,552,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,849,000. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ETD traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $24.12. The stock had a trading volume of 238,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,376. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.74 and a 200-day moving average of $25.28. The company has a market capitalization of $610.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.10. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $31.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This is a boost from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

