Analysts Anticipate Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $151.36 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) will post sales of $151.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $140.19 million to $166.30 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $97.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $607.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $561.34 million to $668.44 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $657.14 million, with estimates ranging from $613.90 million to $721.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.35.

NYSE BHR traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.49. The company had a trading volume of 698,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,052. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market cap of $391.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 2.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.52. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $4.18 and a fifty-two week high of $6.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10.53%.

In other Braemar Hotels & Resorts news, CAO Mark Nunneley purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deric S. Eubanks sold 31,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $176,824.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHR. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 175.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

