Analysts Anticipate Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) to Announce -$0.16 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) to post ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Benefitfocus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.14). Benefitfocus reported earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will report full year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Benefitfocus.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $61.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Benefitfocus’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BNFT. StockNews.com started coverage on Benefitfocus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Benefitfocus from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

In related news, CFO Alpana Wegner sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $29,616.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 229,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,712.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Levin sold 37,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total value of $319,152.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 511,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,392,376.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 393,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,637,313 and sold 46,113 shares valued at $430,363. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Benefitfocus by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,958 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 252,442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 9.8% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 31,890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BNFT opened at $8.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.76. Benefitfocus has a 12-month low of $7.63 and a 12-month high of $15.20.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

