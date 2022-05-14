Analysts Anticipate Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.56 Billion

Analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) will announce $1.56 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.82 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond reported sales of $1.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full-year sales of $7.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.80 billion to $7.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.01 billion to $8.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The retailer reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.94). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BBBY. StockNews.com began coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $13.69.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.64. 5,063,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,655,201. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $44.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,830,673 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,270,000 after acquiring an additional 346,912 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,094,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 491,854 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,497,000 after acquiring an additional 116,194 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,506 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 23,188 shares during the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

