Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.50, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.17. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $6.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.99.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 53.73%. The firm had revenue of $497.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.