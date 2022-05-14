AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 187.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,138 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $8,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $152.89 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $111.34 and a 1 year high of $167.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.32. The firm has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.45.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.23. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 349.46% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $57.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 22.44%.

ABC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $142.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Argus increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.57.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $1,664,255.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,078,379 shares of company stock valued at $912,048,947. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

