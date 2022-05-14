American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Barclays

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet cut American Axle & Manufacturing from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Axle & Manufacturing presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.42.

Shares of NYSE:AXL opened at $7.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.48. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $13.06. The company has a market capitalization of $816.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.59, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32.

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.18. American Axle & Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 14.39% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXL. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at $37,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 60.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $94,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

