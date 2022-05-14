Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $6,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEE. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the 3rd quarter worth $277,000. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.67, for a total value of $562,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,764,243.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 27,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $2,330,067.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,299 shares of company stock worth $6,557,116 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Ameren from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameren in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ameren from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ameren in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.57.

AEE stock opened at $93.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.56. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $79.35 and a 1 year high of $99.20.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 15.04%. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.51%.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

