Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) PT Lowered to $90.00

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.26% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $82.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.42. Amdocs has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $84.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.29. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amdocs will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOX. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amdocs in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

