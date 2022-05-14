AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

DIT opened at $166.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.67. AMCON Distributing has a twelve month low of $122.85 and a twelve month high of $270.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The company reported $5.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $391.89 million for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 20.66%.

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

