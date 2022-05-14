AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Brokerages expect AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.22 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $991.70 million. AMC Entertainment reported sales of $444.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 156.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full year sales of $4.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $4.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.93 billion to $5.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AMC Entertainment.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $785.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.23 million. The firm’s revenue was up 429.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.42) EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $17.63.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Frank sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $598,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Chris A. Cox sold 14,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $430,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 354,070 shares of company stock worth $6,664,426. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 417.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 67.6% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 150.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.81. 57,945,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,188,340. AMC Entertainment has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $72.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.29.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

